ABC News: “The new [Moderna] vaccine, mNexspike, is a step toward next-generation coronavirus vaccines. It’s made in a way that allows for a lower dose—a fifth of the dose of its current COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax—by refining its immune target.”

“The Food and Drug Administration approved the new vaccine for use in all adults 65 and older, and for people age 12 to 64 who have a least one health condition that puts them at increased risk from the coronavirus.”

It’s all part of Making America Healthy Again. Right?

We really need another COVID shot.

And focusing on people over 65 is fine and dandy, seeing as they tend to be weaker than younger folks, they’re already on toxic meds, and they’ll be easy to kill with this new vaxx.

Dead elderly people aren’t sick anymore, so that improves overall US health statistics—which is the goal of the MAHA agenda. Right?

Plus, the COVID virus doesn’t exist, so the vaccine against it is meaningless.

Thank you, FDA, HHS, and Kennedy.

I’ll be interested in hearing the excuses the MAHA people roll out to defend Kennedy.

For example, the ever popular “two steps forward, one step back.”

“Well, he had to do it. But he’ll eventually cancel the vaccine.”

Maybe you missed it, but on May 12, the FDA approved one more new COVID vaccine, from Novavax.

None of the prior COVID vaccines has been taken off the market. They’re all still here.

Business is booming.

With Kennedy, we’re dealing with at least three layers of reality: