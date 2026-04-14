Buckle up. The implications of this story get worse, much worse, as they’re revealed.

The FDA refused to review an application for a new RNA flu vaccine; then suddenly said it would; then the head of vaccines at the FDA was gone.

Obviously, the FDA caved under pressure from the White House. Whatever Kennedy said or didn’t say was irrelevant.

This is how “change for the better” works within the federal bureaucracy. Exactly what I’ve been writing about.