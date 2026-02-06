If you missed my original article, you can read it here.

Makary co-authored a 2016 study, which attributed 250,000 American death per year to medical error.

That’s a cover story.

It’s meant to hide the fact that medical drugs themselves kill at last 100,000 people a year, and not by “error”.

The FDA has approved the drugs as safe and effective. That isn’t about doctors making mistakes, like prescribing the wrong drug, or too much of a drug.

Approving drugs that cause massive death and maiming is business as usual. Makary leaves that part out.

Of course, a medical “expert” can claim all medically caused deaths are errors—taking the whole medical cartel off the hook.

Interestingly, Makary’s study (2016) came to a similar conclusion as the famous Dr. Barbara Starfield review published in JAMA in 2000. Starfield concluded the US medical system kills 225,000 people every year. But she makes distinctions. She breaks that number down:

106,000 deaths from FDA approved drugs. 119,000 deaths from mistreatment and errors in hospitals.

Makary obscures those distinctions with his overall “error” claim.

Not only that, Makary worked at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, where Starfield was a revered public health expert for many years: