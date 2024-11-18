Trump’s key appointments to cabinet posts threaten the foundations of the federal crime syndicate.

Each one of those agency heads wants to rip down their own organizations—Defense, National Intelligence, Justice, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security. They want to tear away the corruption. That is the fear.

Thus, the loathing.

This is hardball of a different kind Trump is playing. On good advice, he’s going for broke.

The Democrats have no answers. Aside from trying to reject wholesale those cabinet appointments. The Democrats only have their track record of failed policies aimed at making men into women and vice versa—and other such innovations. “Let’s invite the Venezuelan gang over for supper.” “Let’s raise gas prices and run the country on Dutch windmills.” “Let’s feature black actors and models in TV commercials.” “Let’s hug violent felons and release them on no bail.” “Let’s claim the strength of our military is diversity, whatever the fuck that means.” “Let’s call men who have their balls cut off and women who get double mastectomies the bravest Americans.” “Let’s refuse to talk to people in Florida and North Carolina if they have Trump signs on their lawns in front of their wrecked houses.”

We need THE TOM HOMAN EFFECT.

More such men who show no fear, who have that calm in battle, who back down to no one, and who are happy to go on the record with their plans.

We need these men appointed to various Czar positions by Trump. Bring on the Czars.

FLOOD THE ZONE WITH THEM.

Create more fear and loathing in Washington.

Make the legion of political night crawlers and their media punks blow their tops—and then just keep going, keep plowing the field, keep stripping away the garbage, keep canceling one Deep State motherfucker after another.

Whether or not Trump really intends to go all the way—millions of people have to make that irrelevant. By bringing such pressure on him and his new cabinet leaders that they can’t turn back. For example: