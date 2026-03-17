It’s a temporary block, but the judge is leaning toward a ruling against Kennedy and the HHS.

The judge is saying all of Kennedy’s new appointments to the CDC vaccine advisory committee are blocked as well.

The whole case against Kennedy is nonsense, but that never stopped a judge.

Actually, Kennedy and his HHS crew didn’t cancel any vaccines. They shifted 6 of them to a category they invented, called “parents decide whether their kids should be shot with six vaccines based on informed consultation with their doctors.”

So Kennedy and HHS will appeal the judge’s final decision when he makes it. I wouldn’t bet on a higher court supporting Kennedy.

The real issue here is entirely different.

It’s: how many people in America are aware of the toxic effects of all vaccines?

That’s the bottom line.

Which leads to: how do you MAKE them aware?

How do you make millions of people aware, to the point where they’ll rebel?

Through quiet bureaucratic wrestling inside federal agencies and courts?

That’s a loser.

You know what the winner is, because I’ve been writing about it for more than a year. You go out on the road breathing fire and ignite a populist revolution.

Kennedy never wanted that for himself: