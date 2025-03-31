Boasberg is the judge who ruled that Trump can’t mass deport Venezuelan gangster rapists and murderers under the Alien Enemies Act, until each gangster receives an individual due process hearing, to determine whether he is an alien enemy.

Even though Trump has declared the whole gang a terrorist organization.

As Jim Hoft points out at Gateway Pundit, Boasberg is the same judge who let January 6th defendants sit in solitary PRIOR to trial and called the events at the Capitol an insurrection, although none of the defendants was ever charged with that crime under 18 U.S.C. § 2383.

Where was Boasberg’s concern about those American prisoners’ due process?

The judge is a wannabe Alternative President. As a federal district judge, he has no more Constitutional power to stop Trump’s deportation order than a rotting fish on the floor of a Third World market does.

At most, he has limited power within his district.

He’s scuzz.

The legal tradition of federal district judges being able to cancel Presidential orders for the whole nation…is an entirely CORRUPT devolution of the Judiciary Branch.

It has to be stopped on that basis.

Maybe the public would realize what a low-life Boasberg is, if the Presidential order involved, say, banning the sale of a make of a car that was exploding on roads across the country—and Boasberg ruled that each car had to be examined first, in case the drivers were intentionally blowing them up.

Is it possible a deep and penetrating DOJ investigation of Boasberg’s financials would reveal he’s on the take? Anything is possible, but I’m not talking about that in this piece…