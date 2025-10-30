5PM, Thursday, October 30.

It’s happening in court. 25 states are suing the federal government to force the release of the money. The judge hasn’t made a decision yet, as I write this.

The money is there is 2 different reserve funds. It will handle the crisis for 41 million Americans in November.

The feds are saying they can’t legally take those funds and use them.

Bullshit.

The judge hearing the case is not happy. She says she sees no reason why the feds can’t tap those reserve funds.

The deadline is November 1. That’s when the well runs dry.

Apparently, Trump has taken federal funds earmarked for other purposes to pay soldiers and ICE, but he won’t OK the money for food stamps.

Like I’ve said a few times, yes, I want to end the Welfare State, but this is not the way to do it.

This is madness.