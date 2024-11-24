Memo to Trump, Kennedy, and Kristi Noem, new appointee to head up Homeland Security—

I’ve now come across two reports about the ongoing tragedy and crime in Western North Carolina (WNC).

People STILL living in tents. FEMA not coming across with money and shelter.

Regardless of your position on the war in the Ukraine, it’s disgusting and maddening to see billions of dollars going to support the Ukraine AND pittances or nothing going to these families in North Carolina (and I assume Florida).

Then there is this: the land grab.

Matt Van Swol ([at]matt_vanswol) on X describes it this way (Nov 19, 2024) (link in footnote):

The “land grab” narrative you’ve been hearing from people in #WNC is NOT a conspiracy theory. Here’s how it works: a) Your family lives on 30 acres of land by the river, worth approximately $225,000 b) Helene rolls in and wipes out your home and floods about 50% of your land c) You now live in a tent with your kids and have applied to get a temporary housing unit from FEMA d) FEMA shows up, takes a look around and says “sorry, we can't give you a trailer to live in on this land, you are in a flood zone!” e) You say, “Ok, I don’t want to live in a tent with my kids anymore, what should I do?” f) FEMA says, “You can sell your land to us for the current tax evaluation of $18,000 and we will put you up in a nice warm RV.” g) You say, “Wait, I can’t sell this land for $18,000! It’s worth at least 10x that and it’s the only asset I have.” h) FEMA says, “Ok, no worries. Bye.” i) Now you are stuck living in your tent with your 3 kids wondering if you should sell the only thing you have left to your name just to have a warm place for your family to sleep. That’s the land grab.

People should be in prison for this.

And “the money that isn’t there” but actually is there should be paid to these families IMMEDIATELY.

What the hell is going on here? Looks to me, and I’m sure to a lot of other people, like the present head of Homeland Security, which controls FEMA, Alejandro Mayorkas, is committing yet another terrible crime.

People don’t care whether the money to pay these families is or isn’t “in the budget.” We all know money is suddenly invented for all sorts of purposes by the federal government.

But not this purpose?

Why not? Because these families living in tents aren’t or might not be Democrats?

And because the government wants the land?

Because the present administration wants to Make this part of America Unhealthy?

Kennedy, this is where you come in. Americans hungry, living in tents, desperate, under enormous stress and pain, and on top of all that FEMA wants the land.

And let’s mention the illegal aliens living in hotels across America. They take priority over families in North Carolina? Because they’re part of a political agenda?

I think of all the virtue signaling “liberals” who support Sanctuary Cities, who couldn’t care less about Americans living in tents, their homes destroyed—some of these Americans have lived on and worked their land for generations.

DO SOMETHING, TRUMP. Go to North Carolina and talk to these people and help them.

Between now and your inauguration, you and Musk, out of pocket, can save their lives and their land.

-- Jon Rappoport

Footnote: Link.