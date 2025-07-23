First I’ll give you the numbers, then I’ll explain why they’re so shockingly high.

The CDC, May 15, 2024: “Female genital mutilation or cutting (FGM/C) is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as ‘all procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.’ These procedures could mean piercing, cutting, removing, or sewing closed all or part of a girl's or woman’s external genitals.” [Included is cutting off the clitoris.]

“Researchers in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Reproductive Health (CDC) estimate that as many as half a million girls and women in the United States (U.S.) have undergone FGM/C in the past or may be at risk for undergoing FGM/C in the future.”

HALF A MILLION GIRLS AND WOMEN IN THE US.

The research group, Population Reference Bureau, (2013) estimates 44,293 girls and women in Minnesota have been mutilated or are at risk of being mutilated.

This is because of the concentration of Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis area.

In Somalia, it’s estimated that 98 PERCENT of girls and women have been mutilated.

Try to find ONE prosecution of a Somali man in Minnesota for the crime of genital mutilation.

What about the shocking HALF A MILLION number I cited above from the CDC? How is it possible, in the US, that this many women and girls have been mutilated or are at risk for mutilation?

It’s possible because of the countries immigrants are coming from. Those countries practice the “tradition” of female genital mutilation. Meaning THE CRIME.

SOMALIA.

ETHIOPIA.

EGYPT.

THE SUDAN.

DAWOODI BOHRA SECT (South Asia).

They bring the crime with them.

They don’t “assimilate” out of committing the crime.