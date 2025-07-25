My 3 prior articles are here.

A 2018 federal case is the subject of this piece.

CBS News: “Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was among eight people charged in federal court in Michigan in connection with the genital mutilation of nine girls from Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois between 2015 and 2017. Authorities alleged that mothers brought their girls to Nagarwala when they were roughly 7 years old for the procedure.”

7 YEARS OLD.

The good Doctor Nargawala said there was nothing wrong with mutilating the girls, because it was a RELIGIOUS CUSTOM in “her Muslim sect, the India-based Dawoodi Bohra.”

The fact that she was she was living in America now meant nothing.

The fact that her sect was composed of barbarian men who tortured women routinely by cutting off their genitals (labia, clitorises)—and the fact that she, a WOMAN DOCTOR, was doing the torture herself—all this meant nothing.

THEN “U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman threw out mutilation and conspiracy charges against all the defendants. He ruled that a 1996 federal law that bans female genital mutilation was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t have the power to regulate the behavior in the first place.”

WHAT??

“In this case, Friedman found that Congress lacked authority to regulate the practice under the Commerce Clause because the procedure is not a commercial activity.”

So if the doctor-torturer was charging money then the federal case could be pressed? But since it was a religious ritual, she walked?

There ARE federal laws that specify certain crimes which CAN BE prosecuted at the federal level. For instance, murder committed during a bank robbery.

So why couldn’t the existing 1996 federal law banning female genital mutilation be enforced in this 2018 case?

THE CASE WAS DISMISSED.

It was never retried at the state level.

The doctor walked free.

Let’s compare brutality: