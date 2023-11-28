Jon Rappoport

Jon Rappoport

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Joe Serino's avatar
Joe Serino
Nov 28, 2023

Jon, your passion and persistence to do what you do with the focus and energy for so many years is amazing. Truth is never hopeless and it must be released and spread as a light into a dark world. I don't know where you stand in your walk with God but I can't imagine when you meet Him that you won't hear "well done my good and faithful servant". Thank you for what you do!

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Jeffrey Pitts's avatar
Jeffrey Pitts
Nov 28, 2023

I’m relieved to hear someone else doing this math. Questions I have:

1. What is its half-life in a water system? For instance, if you put 10 kg in a water system that serves 5000 people, will most be dead by the end of the day?

2. Can it “survive” cooking?

3. What pH levels is it effective in?

4. What level of filtration is required to remove it from water? Activated carbon? R/O? Distillation?

This is staging for “terrorist attacks”, IMHO.

It reminds me of bricks being placed on the streets during 2020 riot season.

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