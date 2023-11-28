Readers everywhere, spread the information far and wide.

In this article, I’m taking a few simple facts, doing basic arithmetic, and coming up with the threat level posed by fentanyl, the lethal drug moving across America and the world.

When I say threat level, I mean death.

Here we go.

Fentanyl is an incredibly lethal drug.

Two milligrams is a deadly dose.

Now follow the math—

Insightcrime.org, November 21, 2023: “Fentanyl seizures along the US-Mexico border have hit record highs, suggesting that, despite a supposed ban on production of the deadly synthetic opioid in parts of Mexico, a multitude of criminal groups are keeping production apace.”

“United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents seized 12,119 kilograms (26,718 pounds) of illicit fentanyl along the country’s southwest border with Mexico in the 2023 fiscal year, which runs from October to September. This marked a nearly 90% increase from the 6,397 kilograms (14,104 pounds) officials seized in the previous fiscal year.”

Let’s call the 2023 seizure an even 12,000 kilograms.

Remember, this is only the seizure total for one year.

12,000 kilograms equal 12 billion milligrams. (There are a million milligrams in a kilogram.)

With a lethal dose of fentanyl pegged at 2 milligrams, we’re talking about enough fentanyl to kill 6 BILLION people.

Again, that’s only fentanyl seized along the southern border during one year.

And of course, no one knows how much fentanyl has slipped into the US through the border and has never been found.

The standard law-enforcement assessment is: “If this is how much we seized, we can assume a lot more got through unnoticed.”

6 billion deaths.

6 BILLION.

Would you call that a problem?

An emergency?

A reason for the federal government to stand up and start shouting and actually DO something?

Do you think this rates some serious attention? AS IN: SHUTTING DOWN THE BORDER WITH 50,000 TROOPS?

Or would you say, “Look, I realize this is a tough situation, but the HUMANITARIAN flow of immigrants into the United States MUST remain our highest priority”?

That happens to be the irreversible priority of this federal administration.

You can rank that priority anywhere on a scale from ignorant to psychotic to genocidal. It IS genocidal.

Pick your worst killer in modern times. Hitler, Stalin, Mao, whoever. Suppose, instead of reports about Mexican cartels bringing in the fentanyl, you were told:

“[WORST KILLER BY NAME] has sent enough poison into America to kill at least 6 billion people.”

Maybe then you would react. Maybe the US government would react—with a brief statement that leads nowhere.

Here we are. The Pentagon, which should be defending the country against fentanyl at the border, is instead busy reorganizing the military with diversity as the leading mandate.

6 BILLION.

—If you added the amount of fentanyl seized at the US southern border in 2022, the previous year, you’d easily have enough to kill every person in the world.

So…what “threat level” would you assign to “the problem?”

I could take off and offer various reasons why, at the highest and lowest levels of power, no one is talking about the scope of fentanyl chemical warfare or taking decisive action. But I’m not going to do that.

Why bother?

You see how stark and devastating the warfare is.

SO GET THE TRUTH OUT THERE, AND KEEP GETTING IT OUT.

-- Jon Rappoport