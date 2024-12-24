I’m not saying the studio is engaged in a conscious Satanic conspiracy—although I’d put nothing past Hollywood.

The studio is appealing to what it believes is a large audience that hates Christmas, and will enjoy opting for evil instead.

Years ago, I had my own momentary reasons for disliking Christmas. They involved people absolutely pretending they were bursting with good cheer at the dinner table, when they really wanted to gossip about absent family members…and then there was the endless shopping to commemorate the Birth in Bethlehem.

But I didn’t add all that up and decide it warranted an attack against Jesus and His message of Goodness.

And I didn’t decide I needed to see a vampire movie on Christmas Day.

Here’s Wikipedia’s description of Nosferatu, just so you know we’re not talking about a cheesy little clunker of a film:

“Set in the 1800s, Nosferatu follows real estate salesman Thomas Hutter…who is tasked with finding a new residence for wealthy Transylvanian Count Orlok…While trying to fulfill the ask, Hutter learns that Orlok, a vampire, is infatuated with his wife…”

“A German woman recently married to Thomas, described as a pure woman and an angelic wife who, in her lonely youth, sought ‘a guardian angel, a spirit of comfort... anything.’ This wish opens the door—through a psychic connection—to an evil creature that becomes obsessed with her.”

Right. Just what I want to pay money to watch. Especially on Christmas.

But the critics love it. Naturally. Perverts that they are: