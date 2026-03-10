That’s all the tech boys have. “Well, you see, we’re going to push AI as far as it can go, which is everywhere. And then a whole lot of people are going to get thrown out of work and that’s not our problem or our business, let the government take care of that with free money, digital currency, and social credit score, all that stuff, because what else can they do?”

Universal basic income, plus social credit score. That’s a lockdown.

These tech dudes brought us AI, and this is all they have—a shrug of the shoulders.

Musk is now talking about free money. That’s his best shot.

The tech boys are standing aside (while they’re making $$ deals), and they’re letting the chips fall where they may.

They have zero sense of basic morality.

This is where we are.

Digital currency plus social credit score plus AI surveillance is the next COVID vaccine.

How can I put this? All perspective about what society and civilization are supposed to be is going down the drain.

BUT there IS an offset, a counter-balance.

It’s for people who aren’t asleep, who still have a sense of daring and adventure. I’ve been calling it GREAT UNDERTAKINGS. Read my original piece on it here.

For instance, suppose Kennedy were suddenly jolted out of his nightmare of supporting Trump on Roundup, and said: