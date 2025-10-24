(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here.)

As I’ve been writing recent articles on staging a REAL energy revolution, I remembered the piece you’re about to read. I wrote and posted it in 2018. It’s still explosive.

It contains information gathered by Steven Aftergood, who directed the Federation of American Scientists’ Project on Government Secrecy for 30 years.

Here we go, from 2018:

For decades, people have been accusing the government of hiding advanced technology. Here we have a serious clue. Something in the record and on the record. It is only a piece of the puzzle, but it’s a potent piece, if you’ll stop and think about it.

The world is waking up to censorship of information by the press, by corporations, and by government. Here we have what amounts to a US government POLICY of censoring certain inventions, groundbreaking inventions.

From FAS (Federation of American Scientists), Secrecy News, Oct. 21, 2010, “Invention Secrecy Still Going Strong,” by Steven Aftergood: