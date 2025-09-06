So DeSantis and his tough Surgeon General, Joe Ladapo, just announced they’re going to end ALL vaccine mandates for children and adults.

BANG.

Now they need to make one more move:

Create Florida as the first medical freedom state.

Meaning?

Adults are free to pursue any strategy to improve their own health.

This is done in the context of contracts between “practitioner” and “patient.” But the practitioner doesn’t need a license of any kind. He can be anybody.

The two consenting adults decide on their own protocol.

The state isn’t involved, and isn’t legally liable for the results.

People are on their own.

Because this is America.

Five minutes after instituting this new system, Florida will undergo an economic boom that’ll blow people’s minds from coast to coast.

All sorts of alt. practitioners will move to Florida. So will people who’ve been seeking alt. treatments.

The medical monopoly in Florida will crash.

Busybodies and meddlers will scream their bloody heads off, and no one will care.

“Two people in Miami are using WATER to treat arthritis!”

Yeah? So what? They agreed. They’re accepting the consequences.

The members of the Florida Medical Board will need emergency oxygen at least once a week.

In about two months, the CDC outpost in Florida will look like a dusty supermarket that went out of business.

Kennedy will travel to the state capitol and announce he’s forming a task force to study the results of the new system. He’ll get laughed off the stage.