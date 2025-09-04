In Florida, State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo announced the end of all mandates is coming. And DeSantis backed him up, noting some changes will have to be enacted by the legislature.

BOOM.

Ladapo emphasized the government has no right to command adults and kids to put substances in their bodies.

Meanwhile, public health officials in California are hyping rising COVID cases, and are recommending masks in some cities and counties. Yeah, the virus that doesn’t exist is back.

It’s time for a bullet train from CA to FL. Only travels one-way.

Two states, two choices. Fear, freedom.

Will Newsom mask up for all the fans of fear? Will he thus remind them that last time, while they were all muffled behind cloth, he was laughing and joking with friends and was himself orally naked at the French Laundry restaurant?

I doubt it. He’s so proud of his face and his hair, he has to display the whole picture to voters. No mask for Gavin. The Presidential election is only three years away.

Meanwhile, DeSantis just goes about his business, finding more ways to put insanity on the chopping block.

Obviously, California is promoting THE VIRUS to promote THE VACCINE, because…Kennedy.

In CA, as in other states, they check virus levels in WASTE WATER. All over the state. “Well, we’re running PCR tests looking for RNA segments belonging to the fake virus and wow, we’re finding more virus this week than last week.”

Let me tell you something. If that were true, if there really was a lethal virus, and it really was rising in waste water, everybody in California would be dead.

Memo to CA public health officials: