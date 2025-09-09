It’s a lot of money.

The CDC buys vaccines and distributes them to the Vaccines for Children program. Free shots for kids whose parents might otherwise not be able to afford them.

The CDC buys in bulk and negotiates price with vaccine makers.

Every year, the CDC spends about $5 billion on vaccines.

So in the current “RFK situation,” with Pharma fearing changes in the current CDC vaccine schedule, we’re talking about fear of loss of MONEY.

See, the CDC is STRUCTURALLY corrupt. Get that straight. We’re not just talking about major crimes committed here and there and now and then.

Understand THIS:

The CDC sets the recommended schedule of vaccines.

THEN they conduct “research” to justify the schedule. “Scientifically justify.”

THEN they use that research and that schedule to BUY the vaccines they recommend and research.

It’s a closed system. It’s one giant conflict of interest. All day, every day. Otherwise known as a con.

And Pharma of course supports the CDC completely because the Agency is a BIG CUSTOMER.

So on that basis alone, Pharma attacks Kennedy or anyone who could interrupt that sales channel.

“He’s messing with our money.”

News media are a part of the system. Because Pharma is a big $$$ advertiser. So news media support vaccines.

All these whining protesting bitching CDC employees who’ve been fired? They’re part of the structurally corrupt money system. They have to support the CDC vaccine schedule and say, “It’s science.” Otherwise, they would have been fired long ago.

Given the structural corruption of the CDC, the whole Agency should be shut down.

No question about it.

As long as the federal budget is feeding billions to the CDC so it can buy vaccines, any federal agency that has an opinion about vaccines is a bullshit agency.

The FDA approves vaccines as safe and effective. Bullshit. It’s a federal agency. It’s getting its funding from the same trough as the CDC.

The FDA is going to turn against the CDC and say the recommended vaccine schedule is a fraud?

Ditto for the NIH, which does research on vaccines.

Maybe now you’ll see, even more clearly, what I’ve been saying for more than a year about Kennedy and his ignorance of how to do real PUBLIC RELATIONS.

I’ve been saying he needs real tigers, people who know the whole truth and can use bully pulpits to get through to the American people in a way that can’t be sidelined and stopped.

Kennedy has no tigers.

Right now, if he did, they could be spelling out exactly what I’m writing about in this piece.

Spelling it out with MASSIVE STRENGTH.

And Kennedy himself, the “quiet General,” wouldn’t have to utter a word.

And in a week, all of America would know exactly how corrupt, at the core, the CDC is. They would know about the MONEY. They understand MONEY.

Months ago, I laid out a complete PR plan for Kennedy in a podcast you can listen to here. I took no prisoners.

Frankly, Kennedy is an ignoramus when it comes to PR. So is his PR team.