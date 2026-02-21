(This is Part-4; for Part-3, go here)

Yes, there are intelligent ways to use AI. And that’s what I showed in my previous article. Read it here.

We can use AI without caving in to it.

You don’t need to tell me GPT makes mistakes and gives people different answers to the same question. I know that. The point is, in this instance it came through with a sensible program for US agriculture that doesn’t use GMO crops or heavy toxic herbicides.

It performed that job in seconds. There was no need for 10 years of studies.

People can read what GPT wrote and make up their own minds about it.

I’m talking about researchers, activists, bureaucrats, and ANY READERS.

As I say, I found what GPT wrote to be quite sensible. It’s clear Kennedy is wrong when he claims we have to have GMO crops and chemicals. I’m sure he knows he’s wrong.

As I’ve been pointing out, he’s contradicting what he said during the 2024 Presidential campaign, and earlier when he won a judgment in court for plaintiffs who had been injured by Roundup. He was slamming Roundup then. Now he’s saying it’s vital for National Security and we can’t live without it.

This whole Trump-Kennedy charade on glyphosate and Roundup is a straight con.

Why did I go to GPT for its take on GMOs and chemicals? Because I was impatient: