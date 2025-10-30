(This is Part-6; for Part-5, go here.)

Well, they’re already faking it.

For the last week, I’ve been watching Big News cover the upcoming shit-hits-the fan moment, November 1, like they were reporting local weather or sports.

They admit 41 million people will go hungry on November 1, but it’s not really anything to get worked up about—they’re not shouting, they’re not issuing “grave warnings,” they’re not quoting people who say the government HAS TO DO SOMETHING NOW.

Going back further in time, their whole approach has been: “the government is shutting down.” That’s been their theme—NOT the CONSEQUENCES of the shutdown.

These network people are really lowlifes. They scrape the bottom of the barrel for their editors.

Anyway, how they’ve been covering the food stamp crisis leads me to think they have inside sources telling them how events are going to play out—if the government doesn’t fund the food stamp program before the deadline.

For instance: