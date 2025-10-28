WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?

The national SNAP program, which supplies food money to Americans in need, is about to run out, because of the government shutdown.

The USDA has announced, “The well has run dry.”

Is this a game of who blinks first between the Democrats and Republicans?

The food stamps will run out for 41 MILLION Americans on November 1.

Congress could convene to pass emergency legislation, so the money keeps flowing. No sign they’re going to do that.

Trump could declare a national state of emergency and free up SOME money, but there are laws against the President just grabbing unappropriated money and spending it.

If the idea is to dismantle the Welfare State, this isn’t the way to launch it.

As of now (October 27), the White House has released nothing about a possible declaration of a national emergency.

It’s easy to ASSUME something will be done to stave off the food stamp cancelation, and it’s easy to think the Congress and/or the President will step up to the plate before November 1, but the blame each side is putting on each other for the government shutdown is intense.

So far, they ARE playing who blinks first.