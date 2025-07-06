A Pro Publica investigation:

The Secret Gamble at the FDA That Exposed Americans to Risky Drugs

“The FDA has given more than 20 foreign factories a special pass to continue sending drugs to the U.S. even though they were made at plants that the agency had banned.”

“The medications came mostly from plants in India where inspectors found contaminated drugs, filthy labs and falsified records.”

“The agency did not proactively inform the public when drugs were exempted from import bans, and it did not routinely test the medications to ensure they were safe.”

A secret group at the FDA has been allowing these drugs into the US. Other FDA employees don’t even know that group exists.

The Pro Publica investigation mentions a few of the drugs, but there is no list of all the medicines people should watch out for. Obviously, it hasn’t been released.

We’re talking about an ongoing FDA criminal operation that’s been at work since at least since 2013.

Is Marty Makary, the new FDA Commissioner, aware of this?

I’ve heard nothing from him.

Nor from Kennedy.

People all over America are taking contaminated meds, meds which contain particles like glass…

WHO THE HELL IS GOING TO STOP THIS?

But you see, the FDA obviously wants to “avoid widespread panic.” Aha. If they admit the whole truth to the American people, imagine the uproar.

Therefore, stay silent.

Contaminated drugs are TOO BIG TO FAIL.

Therefore, allow the meds to destroy people.

The same is true about the studies on medical drugs I’ve been citing for more than a decade. Studies that establish the drugs are killing millions of Americans.

If that cat were let out of the bag and exposed relentlessly by the government and the press, the public would panic and rise up in a tidal wave.

Instead, we get promotion: