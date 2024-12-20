It’s carfentanil. And several states are reporting an uptick in overdoses.

Well, ANY amount of carfentanil is an overdose.

It’s a big wild animal tranquilizer. Elephants, for instance.

Buckle up.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is only about the size of 7 grains of salt.

Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl. So a lethal dose is less than the size of one grain of salt.

Carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

Some labs in China make it and ship it to Mexico. But the Mex cartels are developing their own labs.

Weapon of mass destruction? You bet.

The drug is, of course, easily hidden in other drugs.

If Russia were making it and shipping it to the US, the President and the Congress and the New York Times would call it an act of war.