“We have a new apartment you can move into.”

Yeah, let’s do East Germany in LA.

See, it turns out there will be long delays in the rebuild process. So say the experts.

For instance, there are many people in Altadena who don’t even know yet WHETHER THEIR HOUSES BURNED DOWN.

That’s right. Security cops are preventing them from entering “the danger zone” to find out.

Of course, those same cops could escort them into the zone. But that won’t do. No.

When these distraught people do finally get to see whether their homes are still standing or have been taken down to the ground…

If a house is still there, it can’t be occupied: