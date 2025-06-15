(This Part-2; for Part-1, go here)

Read my previous bombshell article here. It tells a story of how Iran became an Islamic theocracy—leading to the present War between Israel and Iran.

No one to my knowledge has ever correctly explained WHY the Shah of Iran was toppled 45 years ago, setting up the Islamic State. In my previous article, I do explain.

Now, we can go further back in time, to recall how the Shah came to power in the first place. 1953. Iran elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh.

He moved to nationalize and take control of the country’s oil, which was controlled by the British.

That was a huge no-no.

So…MI-6 and the CIA orchestrated a coup and deposed Mossadegh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in his home, where he died.

The British and US plotters brought in their man, the Shah, to rule Iran.

Eventually, they, or their allies in high Globalist circles, removed the Shah (1980), and brought in the Ayatollah, who made over Iran into an Islamic theocracy.

THUS SETTING UP A NEW VERSION OF OPPOSITION, BETWEEN IRAN AND ISRAEL—the eventual result of which we are seeing right now.

—A history of dominos falling.

Dominos made to fall.

There is a major sidebar story to the overthrow of the Shah.

I may have been the first person to report it, back in 1982. I was writing a piece for LA Weekly, and I interviewed a former White House policy analyst.

During the conversation, she told me the story which came to be known as the October Surprise.