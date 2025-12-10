This is big. It can be bigger than big.

He is Robert Redfield. Former director of the CDC.

A MAJOR medical player.

He took a KEY role in endorsing and promoting the RNA COVID shots during their initial development and rollout. His CDC vaccine advisory panel endorsed the shots, and he signed off on the endorsement. He made public statements supporting the vaccines.

But now, he says no. He says take them off the market.

He says they’re dangerous and “there are too many unknowns.” He says the shots turn the body into a “spike protein production factory,” and the spike protein is toxic.

BOOM.

I have no interest in his reasoning re the spike protein. I’ve covered, wall to wall, my own reasons for wanting the shots canceled and banned. But I’ll take what I can get from Redfield.

Time for him to go public. Big–time.

Interviews, speeches, the works.

Memo to the new head of CBS News, Bari Weiss: Have one of your 60 Minutes people do a long sit-down with Redfield. If necessary, find an outside reporter to handle it if all your regulars refuse because they’re sold out. You want ratings? Redfield will send them through the roof.

Of course, if Redfield does go public in a major way, the hounds will attack him from all sides. Fine. Let them. Let Pfizer and Moderna pour money into a PR campaign to discredit Redfield.

Stir up the whole filthy business and start serious reporting on all the vaccine deaths.

Once Redfield shows up publicly and stands by his latest assertions, a few other former big supporters of the kill shots will certainly come out of their holes and defend Redfield.

Start a firestorm.

It might even force Kennedy to take decisive actions, instead of sticking to his slow-drip plan.