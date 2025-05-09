You can always count on me to document new ceilings on insanity.

National Post: “Ontario’s top court has ruled the province must cover the cost of a penile-sparing vaginoplasty for a transgender resident who does not identify as exclusively female or male and who wishes to have both genitalia.”

“In a unanimous decision released this week, a three-judge panel of the Ontario Court of Appeal confirmed a lower court’s ruling that the novel phallus-preserving surgery qualifies as an insured service under the Ontario Health Insurance Plan.”

“The latest ruling is the third unanimous decision in favour of the patient, identified as K.S. in court records.”

See, “normally,” this guy would have the surgeons make a vagina for him FROM his penis.

But he wants to wind up with both genitals intact.

Apparently, that can be done. Don’t ask me how.

A penis is made from his nose? From a bratwurst?

The point is, it’s free. The government (taxpayer) has to pay the bill. Under the Health Plan.

Here’s another shocker. The first Ontario government-funded transgender surgery was performed in 1970!

The patient was Dianna Boileau. The hospital was Toronto General. In those days, approval for trans surgery had to come from the Gender Identity Clinic at the Clarke Institute of Psychiatry.

The psychiatrists were in on it from an early period. No surprise there. Shrinks are always looking for a high-crime freak show.

Lobotomy, electro-shock, any kind of torture and mutilation.

‘Gender dysphoria’, the cover story for current trans medical destruction, is an official mental disorder listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association.

“Well, the patient has Gender Dysphoria, so the drugs, hormones, and surgery are the TREATMENTS for the CONDITION.”