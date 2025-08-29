Investigators of the CIA MLULTRA mind control program have glossed over one vital fact:

Those experiments revealed a trail of victims who spun out of control into chaos.

The drugs and the programming blew out their brains. This shouldn’t have been a surprise.

What would you expect, when doctors fed high-dose powerful chemicals like LSD into the most complex organ in the body, an organ the CIA doctors barely understood?

And then, in the wake of those ghoulish experiments, professional civilian psychiatry took over and developed their own powerful chemicals and launched them on the public.

Like the SSRI antidepressants (Prozac, Zoloft, Paxil, etc,). Drugs that pushed some patients into suicide and murder.

Supposedly harmless drugs like Ritalin, actually a speed-type chemical.

And now we’ve seen the invention of a fake psychiatric disorder called gender dysphoria. Many young children are started out on the psychiatric drugs, and then are pushed into the hormones and puberty blockers—guided into the false belief they can change sexes.

Is it a surprise when we find out one of these patients commits mass murder, and another patient does, and then another?

It shouldn’t be.

It’s business as usual. The business of creating chaos.

Most people want to think that mind control has to mean precise control over the behavior of the victim. That’s not necessarily the case.

In fact, the overwhelming result has been: the victim spirals into chaos.

THAT is an op.

That is a society-wide op which replicates what largely happened in the early CIA MKULTRA program.

Yes, some people can be turned into hollowed-out agents carrying out orders. But by and large, that’s not what has been created. CHAOS is.

It’s a way of destroying society.

That’s the goal.

Of course, most people who are forwarding the goal are unaware of it: