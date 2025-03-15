In 2 breaking articles, I laid out the whole sordid CDC vaccine-autism scandal centering on William Thompson. Read those pieces.

It’s all there. Corruption, federal crimes, betrayal.

And that scandal directly impacted the Senate’s decision to dump Dave Weldon as new CDC director.

Dave knows the scandal, chapter and verse. He knows a few of the players. And behind his bland exterior, he has the courage to expose it. Now. Which would take MAHA and Kennedy and Health Freedom and America to a whole new level.

Two big-time conservative sites, The Gateway Pundit and Revolver, barely mentioned the fact that Weldon didn’t make it as new CDC chief.

Liberty Daily gave our story major coverage. Someone over there gets it.

Gateway and Revolver play dumb, when it comes to the real MAHA revolution and the war against the medical cartel. And they don’t have the balls to wage that war.

In this instance, all they care about is making sure Trump doesn’t get any blowback from the failure of Dave Weldon to make it through confirmation.

Shortsighted? Blind is more accurate. Blind and stupid.

And did I mention they have no balls?

For them, Kennedy is just a Trump adjunct, a man who crossed over and helped Trump win the election. MAHA is just a good thing to do. Kennedy is a symbol, a statue in Trump Park, a hero because he shoveled votes to the Boss.