—NO GUTS, NO GLORY—

Read my prior article on this lawsuit here.

These 3 big conservative sites are, so far, silent. They’re posting NOTHING about it.

This is an historic suit, boys. This is MAHA in action. Remember MAHA?

What’s the problem? Are you scared to take on vaccines? Think your readers won’t like it?

You’ve covered the COVID vaccines—under the assumption that the catastrophe was all Biden’s doing. But TRUMP was the one who launched Warp Speed. And he never looked back. He never called in an array of independent medical researchers before buying Fauci’s lies about COVID. He didn’t call those researchers in when it became obvious there was something VERY wrong with the new RNA COVID shots. You never exposed all that. You don’t mention that Trump STILL falsely claims the devastating COVID shots are a roaring success.

And now that one of most important medical lawsuits in history, against childhood vaccines, for RACKETEERING, has been filed, TO MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN, you have nothing to say.

Are you afraid Trump’s base would object if you covered this historic story?

Is that it?

You have no idea how much support you could generate if you hammered on this story day after day. You’re clueless. And you’re contributing NOTHING to a potential tidal wave that could finally sweep across America and bring millions of people to denounce the whole VACCINE RACKET.

The vaccines aren’t safe and they aren’t effective: