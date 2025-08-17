If he were just another guy in an office or even a boardroom, why would anyone care? But he’s the Governor of California, and he’s going to run for President.

So I analyze him.

He is his inner child, and it’s not tucked away far below the surface. It’s there, just under the veneer.

At some point, he decided this child should behave in the way he thinks a girl would behave.

So that’s what you see, peeking out through his embarrassingly transparent tough-guy act. He’s not competent at performing the tough-guy role. You get the sense he’s still in early rehearsals.

It doesn’t help that he’s overtly meticulous about his appearance. The hair, the teeth, the smile, plus that photographer he hired to keep taking pictures of him.

Moving right along, when it comes to action, to administration, he’s a mess. He’s not meticulous or on top of things or competent. He’s the child.

He’s a complete failure in the adult world. On every important issue, he fails.

Fortunately, there is a home for people like that. It’s the Democrat Party. They welcome failures. Gavin made his move a long time ago; he joined up.

Failing to stop the killer drugs coming up through the border? Check.

Failing to stop the flow of illegal immigrants coming up? Check.

Failing to put together any sort of solution for the vastly spreading homeless population in California? Check.

Failing to stop the vast spread of crime in the state? Check.

Failing to stop the mass exodus from the state? Check.

Driving the state government much deeper in debt? Check.

Instituting or maintaining insane schemes, like the billion-dollar bullet train to nowhere, and the escalation of the minimum wage (driving small businesses into ruin)—check.

Making San Francisco, where he was once Mayor, a shithole? Check.

Failed to prepare California for inevitable wildfires, and now failing to help burned out homeowners rebuild? Check.

Rabidly promoting California as a Sanctuary State, pandering to liberals who think they’re performing a religious sacrament by providing a home for criminals, gang members, and rip-off artists? Check.

Gavin, the child, is a failure in the adult world.

Every day, he has to pretend he’s an adult.

The Democrat Party evaluation of him? Let’s see: