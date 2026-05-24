You can read my first breakthrough article on the genetic excuse here.

For the purposes of this article, I’m not getting into analyzing what a tumor really is. I’ve covered that extensively in past articles. Here I’m just dealing with the conventional view of tumors.

OK. In recent years, we’ve read many declarations about upgrades in chemo treatments. They’re said to be less toxic, and they target specific tumors rather than killing all cells indiscriminately.

But we’re NOT getting reports of astounding improvements in cancer cures and remissions.

What’s going on?