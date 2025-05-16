Reuters (4/30): “British animal genetics company Genus…on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its PRP gene edit under its PRRS Resistant Pig (‘PRP’) programme for use in the U.S. food supply chain.”

“The gene edit is designed to provide pigs resistance to porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), a disease affecting swine globally, whose symptoms include fever, respiratory distress, premature births.”

Naturally, this syndrome is caused by the PRRS virus, which doesn’t exist.

But don’t worry. I’m sure the gene-edited pigs will be fine. To eat.

All these experiments turn out well.

Oh. Wait.

ONE: Increase muscle mass in pigs, in China (2017-18). Outcome: reproductive problems, lots of piglets died.

TWO: Eliminate horns on US dairy cattle, USA (2015-19). Outcome: an unintended gene was accidentally inserted into the cows’ genome. It was called an “antibiotic resistance” gene. I doubt such a gene exists. Who knows what gene was inserted—or its effects?

THREE: Gene edited monkeys, China. Create a simulation of autism and Alzheimer’s. That was the goal. Result: Seizures, premature death.

FOUR: Increase wool in sheep, Australia (2016). Result: abnormal skin and hair, sheep suffered from heat stress.

FIVE: Edit livestock embryos, various species, many labs. Result: embryos died.

Hmm. Maybe with enough mustard on that new gene-edited pork sandwich, any problems will be killed off.

Better yet, these heroic researchers can gene-edit YOU, and then you’ll be immune to all other edits. I’m sure that’ll work.

Regardless, the mad scientists don’t have to worry: