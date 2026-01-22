The lawyer is Rick Jaffe. He’s been through the vaccine wars.

From his blog, he goes all in. The lawsuit is about RACKETEERING.

Jaffe’s headline: ‘WHY WE ARE SUING THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS FOR RACKETEERING’.

Jaffe: “The lead plaintiff in the case is Andrea Shaw. Her twins received their 18-month vaccines on April 23, 2025. She warned the pediatrician about family history of reactions. Dismissed—AAP’s framework doesn’t recognize family history as a basis for delay”.

“Next day: both twins in the ER. Blue lips, lethargy, sunken eyes. The ER physician’s documented diagnosis: ‘post-immunization reaction, initial encounter.’ Eight days later, both dead.”

“Rather than investigate the documented reaction, authorities opened a homicide investigation against Andrea—still pending. Their theories: ‘postpartum blackout’ or ‘the house was too hot.’”

“When the system is told vaccines can’t cause serious injury, grieving parents become suspects.”

“In 2002, the Institute of Medicine [IOM] found no study had ever compared health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children. The IOM recommended analyzing the Vaccine Safety Datalink—millions of children’s records already in the database. Just analyze it”.

“In 2013, IOM checked back. Nothing done…”

“It’s 2026. Filing cabinet still closed. AAP still telling parents the schedule is ‘fully tested and safe’.”

“When researchers conduct the studies AAP calls impossible, results contradict AAP’s assurances.”

“2020: Plaintiff Dr. Paul Thomas and James Lyons-Weiler published a vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study—exactly what IOM recommended. Results unfavorable. Eleven days later, Oregon suspended Thomas’s license. Study retracted. Thomas eventually surrendered his license.” [For further tangential reading, see my coverage of the Henry Ford ‘vaxxed children vs unvaxxed children’ study, here.]

“Most recently: Brian Hooker and Karl Jablonowski analyzed Louisiana health records linking infant deaths to vaccination. Infants vaccinated at two months were 68% more likely to die the following month. Study preprinted—then withdrawn by the advisory board for unspecified reasons. The vaccine mafia fighting back”.

“The pattern: unfavorable results, marginalized research, destroyed researchers”.

RACKETEERING.

Jaffe is putting all the cards on the table.

So should everybody out there who knows the truth about vaccines. Make posts on social media. Do podcasts. Hit it hard.

The liars and killers will keep lying and killing forever. Unless the tide turns against them. That tide is us.

Monsters don’t stop being monsters just because the government (HHS) makes a few changes in the vaccine schedule.

Neither will they stop only because there is a lawsuit filed against them in court.

I’ve explained, time and time again, why this has to be a populist revolution.

Now is a key moment. This lawsuit does have foundation. It has legs.

Go on the offensive.

You, who know the truth about vaccine destruction, speak up. Speak out.

Blow the doors off the RACKET.

Don’t be cowed by the “experts”. They’re there to stop a revolution. They’re there to keep the racket going. They’ve brainwashed themselves into believing their own lies.

There IS a critical mass of truth. When the tidal wave is high enough, the experts are toppled from their thrones.

Don’t sit passively on the sidelines. And keep this in mind. We’re not just fighting.

This is about WINNING!

-- Jon Rappoport

P.S. Nearly all committed activists in the MAHA movement have no clue how to launch and run an effective, sustained PR campaign. If that’s you, and you desire to remedy that blind spot, then my March 2025 podcast on this topic is for you. And, for more on the Winners mindset, generally, see this recent piece of mine, here.