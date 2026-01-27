Trump/The White House has just penned a letter stating the US is withdrawing from the World Health Organization (WHO).

I’ve lost track on the moves and counter moves. Trump withdrew during his first term, and then the Biden puppet canceled that, and now Trump is cancelling THAT…right?

Make sure you DO withdraw now, Trump.

And go further. You like throwing insults around, Mr. President, so hurl a few ones at the WHO.

Call them the WDO. The World Disease Organization. Or the WVO. The World Vaccination Organization. Or WSO. The World Sickness Organization.

Or the World PR and Enforcement Arm of the Global Medical Crime Organization.

The WHO is the primary agency for Globalist Collectivism. It aims to unite all nations under the banner of—“we give you medical instructions on how to poison populations”.

The WPO. The World Poisoning Organization.

Yeah.

They’ve never met a vaccine they don’t love.

Treat their members like gangsters of the Mex Cartels. Bar them from entering the US.

They want every human behavior and thought to be a symptom of a disease that must be treated with poison.

That’s their M.O.

Their international pandemic agreements are nothing less than attempts to bind all countries under one umbrella. Because Globalists can’t do it with overt political action. So they take this medical back door.

The WHO led the way on COVID. They were blasting out warnings and rules and demands from the get-go. They grabbed hold of the Chinese lockdowns and declared that every nation should follow suit. They represent China. They’re medical Communists.

The World Medical Communist Organization.

You can achieve a PARTIAL personal redemption, Mr. Trump, a small step in the right direction, by hammering the WHO into oblivion—it would be a step of redemption for your Warp Speed program to develop the killer COVID vaxx.