Composed in 1942, one of the most intensely romantic songs of the era was “At Last.”

It held nothing back.

I listened to it on the radio, in 1952, when it was released featuring Ray Anthony and his Orchestra.

The words:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published At Last My love has come along My lonely days are over And life is like a song At Last The skies above are blue My heart was wrapped in clover The night I looked at you I found a dream that I can speak to A dream that I can call my own I found a thrill to press my cheek to A thrill I’ve never known You smiled And then the spell was cast And here we are in Heaven For you are mine at last

Lyrics by Mack Gordon, music by Harry Warren.

I’m sure back in the day, At Last was played for the first dance of many newly married couples at their Wedding Receptions.

The world was a different place then.

Fulfillment was recognized and celebrated.

Not with shouts or screams, not with thumping of chests. With a beautiful song and a dance and a marriage.

The fact of love was enough. More than enough.

How was that lost?