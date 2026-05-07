Guy on a cruise ship got it.

He’s in isolation.

All of a sudden it’s news. A rat virus. Hanta.

A vaccine is under development. Uh-huh.

Let’s see. Trump could really use a big distraction from the war right now. All he needs is a new Fauci to warn him that 2 million people in the US could die by Christmas…unless we lock down and get that vaccine into arms at Warp Speed.

As for me, I’m taking my hazmat suit out of the closet and dusting it off. It’s a special suit. Only I can see it. Yup. It goes right along with the virus that doesn’t exist.

But here’s what I’m thinking. Follow this narrative: