Harvard has been trying to navigate the race/religion problem in its student admission policy. This is has been going on for decades.
—Quotas; affirmative action; which prospective students’ fathers have big money they’ve donated to the college—these and other confounding factors have led to a very strange outcome:
Today at Harvard, non-Jewish white applicants are rejected at a greater rate than any other demographic. Strange, because non-Jewish white people at Harvard STARTED the whole quota system many, many moons ago, with the purpose of keeping everybody else away.
At this point, I don’t think Harvard can tell its ass from its elbow.
Of course, I want to help. Where would America be now, without the historical contributions of Harvard? The clueless nation would probably exist as nothing more than a few tattered villages at the northern tip of Alaska.
So here’s my breathtaking plan.
Split up Harvard into different colleges.
You would have a Black Harvard.
A Jewish Harvard.
An Asian Harvard.
A Hispanic Harvard.
A non-Jewish White Harvard.
It’s so simple, really.
The employees at each college, all the way to the top, would mirror the race/religion profile of its students. And each college would set up its own qualifications for student admission.
Then you’d get something like this, at a job interview: “Hi, I’m White Non-Jewish Jim Stanton. I just graduated from White Non-Jewish Harvard, in White Non-Jewish Economics.”
“Hello. I’m Black Margo Caldwell. I just graduated from Black Harvard, in Black Political Science.”
Once my system is well established, a few other colleges could be added.
Gay Harvard.
Lesbian Harvard.
Transgender Harvard.
Non-Binary Harvard.
I-Identify-As-Whatever Harvard.
And since the curricula at all these Harvards would be so different, the notion of inter-college competitiveness would be out of the question.
Problem solved.
It’s a combination of we’re all in this together, and separate but equal.
There is one other factor I should mention. At the highest levels of the Harvard administration (where the massive endowment fund sits), there has to be a completely non-educational structure dedicated to destroying separate nations, by any means necessary, and installing a globalist technocracy—since that has been Harvard’s elite goal for some time.
We don’t want to leave those people out in the cold.
This is the era of inclusion.
-- Jon Rappoport
And what about a special Harvard for its most celebrated drop out of all unDr Bill (the kill) Gates and his prize mentor Jeffrey Epstein. Yes the trans-human Harvard.
