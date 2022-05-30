Harvard has been trying to navigate the race/religion problem in its student admission policy. This is has been going on for decades.

—Quotas; affirmative action; which prospective students’ fathers have big money they’ve donated to the college—these and other confounding factors have led to a very strange outcome:

Today at Harvard, non-Jewish white applicants are rejected at a greater rate than any other demographic. Strange, because non-Jewish white people at Harvard STARTED the whole quota system many, many moons ago, with the purpose of keeping everybody else away.

At this point, I don’t think Harvard can tell its ass from its elbow.

Of course, I want to help. Where would America be now, without the historical contributions of Harvard? The clueless nation would probably exist as nothing more than a few tattered villages at the northern tip of Alaska.

So here’s my breathtaking plan.

Split up Harvard into different colleges.

You would have a Black Harvard.

A Jewish Harvard.

An Asian Harvard.

A Hispanic Harvard.

A non-Jewish White Harvard.

It’s so simple, really.

The employees at each college, all the way to the top, would mirror the race/religion profile of its students. And each college would set up its own qualifications for student admission.

Then you’d get something like this, at a job interview: “Hi, I’m White Non-Jewish Jim Stanton. I just graduated from White Non-Jewish Harvard, in White Non-Jewish Economics.”

“Hello. I’m Black Margo Caldwell. I just graduated from Black Harvard, in Black Political Science.”

Once my system is well established, a few other colleges could be added.

Gay Harvard.

Lesbian Harvard.

Transgender Harvard.

Non-Binary Harvard.

I-Identify-As-Whatever Harvard.

And since the curricula at all these Harvards would be so different, the notion of inter-college competitiveness would be out of the question.

Problem solved.

It’s a combination of we’re all in this together, and separate but equal.

There is one other factor I should mention. At the highest levels of the Harvard administration (where the massive endowment fund sits), there has to be a completely non-educational structure dedicated to destroying separate nations, by any means necessary, and installing a globalist technocracy—since that has been Harvard’s elite goal for some time.

We don’t want to leave those people out in the cold.

This is the era of inclusion.

-- Jon Rappoport