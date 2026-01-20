The young man who wants to be called “Julia,” who attacked JD Vance’s house with a hammer, has been in a mental health court.

From AbleChild: “Mental health courts were sold as a humane alternative to jail sentences, but the attack on Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio home reveals a mental health system that hides treatment, shields providers, and fails both the public and the defendant.”

“26-year-old Trans offender William DeFoor also identified as ‘Julia,’ has been charged in vandalizing the Vice President’s Cincinnati home and is one of the growing number of psychiatric patients who have become recipients of the benevolence of mental health diversion court. Commit a crime, blame mental health issues and get a free pass.”

“In Ohio, like other courts throughout the US, prosecutors can pull a case from the criminal court track and refer it to be heard in a diversion court or ‘intervention in lieu of conviction’ program the same prosecutors helped design. Once diverted, if the defendant completes treatment (usually psychiatric drugs), makes regular contact with court representatives and avoids new criminal charges, the reward can be a dismissed case or reduced record, even for serious criminal offenses. Victims and neighbors receive paperwork and the opportunity to object, but are removed from the process that decides whether the defendant is shuffled into a special mental health court docket.”

“William DeFoor is proof of how this mental health diversion can go seriously wrong. Public records and media coverage reveal he had earlier run-ins with the law, including a trespass at a psychiatric facility and a 2024 vandalism case that sent him into court-ordered mental health treatment instead of criminal court sentencing. That ‘treatment in lieu of conviction’ deal put DeFoor under a mental-health court structure for two years with promised supervision and care. Less than a year later, DeFoor has been accused of an attack on Vice President Vance’s Cincinnati home with a hammer, smashing windows and damaging federal security equipment while ignoring commands to stop.”

—Quite a system. A government system.

Created on what basis?