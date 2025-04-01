The files I’m referring to reveal vaccine-caused severe injuries and deaths.

The set of files is in private possession of the CDC. They’re called the VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink).

VSD was created in 1990. So we are talking about 35 years of medically verified vaccine injuries and deaths. Reported by hospitals to the CDC.

By federal law, and a host of federal regulations and procedures, the contents of VSD cannot be publicly released.

The CDC picks selected researchers who can access VSD in order to do studies. Obviously, these researchers are bound not to communicate any specific cases of injuries or deaths.

The VSD is a powder keg.

If the whole truth contained in it were revealed to the public, there would be hell to pay.

Public health officials (and federal law) make a big deal about keeping the VSD data secret, on the grounds that patient information must be maintained as confidential. However, all VSD personal data which identifies who the patients were and are could be deleted, if VSD data were released to the public. The “confidential excuse” doesn’t stand up.

There is more. And the following piece of the diabolical puzzle had escaped my attention until now. Nor have I ever heard anyone comment on it:

The medical institutions which report patient data revealing vaccine injuries and deaths to the VSD…do not necessarily tell patients themselves the true cause of their injuries, or the families the true cause of their loved ones’ deaths. Get real. Why would they tell the truth?

Read that again. And you’ll know a VERY GOOD REASON why the VSD is kept secret by the CDC.

The death of John Smith, a patient at a major hospital, is shown, in the VSD, to have been caused by a vaccine. But the doctors at the hospital told John Smith’s family John died from “complications stemming from a viral infection” while in the hospital. John was injected with a vaccine while in the hospital.

Does any hospital want to risk the chance that, upon a public release of the VSD data, Smith’s family is going to be able to piece together the truth?

With 35 years of John Smiths in those VSD secret files, a public release of all VSD data would be so threatening to hospitals and the medical cartel itself…this is labeled a NATIONAL SECURITY PROBLEM.

Mirroring exactly the reason for not releasing the most threatening JFK assassination files.

Too hot to handle. Much too hot.

And now you know what’s going on.

BANG.

For 35 years, what doctors and hospitals have been hiding from patients—severe injuries and deaths FROM VACCINES—is revealed in the official government VSD. The secret VSD.

Tell the world.

-- Jon Rappoport