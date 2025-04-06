“A brave band of health freedom warriors, striving against the forces of the medical/pharmaceutical colossus.”

Nah.

That’s fighting, not winning.

If you don’t know what winning looks like, how can you win?

All the inspiring verbiage in the world isn’t going to cut it.

For many decades, the Health Freedom movement has been focused on fighting.

That’s good. Sure. There are hundreds of things you can do to fight. But none of them implies victory.

In fact, focusing on fighting alone allows you to ignore all sorts of major actions which can add up to triumph. You don’t even think about those decisive actions. You picture Health Freedom and MAGA as the underdog.

I can guarantee this. “We are the valiant underdogs” isn’t a prescription for success.

It comes closer to being an excuse for losing.

And the other side of that losing coin is pretending small steps forward are giant steps that should be celebrated. That’s the formula of a bloviating PR person.

So…I recently laid out a plan, on my podcast, for winning, led by a so-far reluctant and buttoned–up Kennedy. I engaged in no generalities. I described every aspect of the battle plan.

Is the plan easy as pie to execute? Of course not. How could it be? But it IS doable.

If people will dig themselves out of illusions.

The plan for victory has a handful of basic pieces: