In this case, we’re not talking about a specific set of files. We’re talking about secret knowledge, closely guarded by the companies.

“Nothing personal, just business.”

That’s these companies’ attitude.

—You’re covered by health insurance. Could be Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare, a private policy.

You go to a doctor for treatment. He prescribes drug X. An insurance claim is filed, so you don’t have to pay.

Your insurance company happens to know that drug X is very dangerous. They know this because they’ve seen the outcomes from thousands of patients who’ve been put on the drug and suffered severe injuries and death.

But they say nothing. They don’t warn you or the public. They’re not in the warning business.

In fact, these insurance titans have a strict in-house rule: