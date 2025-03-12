How do you like that?

Health insurance companies know damn well what treatments they’re covering. They also know, from records and reports, which drugs and procedures are harming and killing patients.

But they’re not under any legal obligation to make their knowledge known.

Because they’re just doing business.

Let’s say that, over a period of five years, an insurer sees a pattern of cases where many patients, treated with drug Q, suffer heart attacks. The company would typically raise premiums, limit or eliminate their coverage for treatment with drug Q.

And then those insurance companies would keep their mouths shut.

There are reasons why: