The CDC vaccine advisory committee just voted to reverse decades of advising parents to give the Hepatitis B shot to all newborns within 24 hours of birth.

This new decision is a RECOMMENDATION.

Keep in mind that the states don’t have to pay any attention to it. They can mandate the vaxx at birth if they want to. The states don’t have to follow any CDC recommendation on vaccines.

So that’s the first pin in the balloon.

And there are states ready to reaffirm their undying loyalty to the Hep B vaxx at birth. In fact, there are at least two coalitions of states which have formed to oppose the CDC at every turn.

Children’s Health Defense on the new CDC recommendation: