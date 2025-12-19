It was a slow Wednesday morning. So I went to ChatGPT on a whim and asked it for a list of conditions or disorders or diseases which turn out to be MEDICALLY CAUSED.

I thought the bot would come up with a few.

But it came up with A HUNDRED, and said there were more.

Yeah, I know. GPT can hallucinate. It can make make mistakes. It will give different people different answers to the same question.

That’s why I suggest you check the list with your doctor. You know, after you’ve played 18 holes at Augusta with him and are sitting in the sauna together taking steam. Break out the list of 100 and ask him to check it to see whether he agrees with GPT. On the HUNDRED medically caused conditions.

Or invite the doc over dinner, and during dessert slide the list across the table, tell him you’re taping the conversation, and ask him to make comments. It should be interesting.

You might also request an appointment with the CEO of a hospital chain, which I’m sure will be approved, and sit there in his expansive office, light up a cigar, and hand him the list for his comments.

Or you could try to get through to Kennedy for a statement on the record. (Good luck)

Don’t forget to approach the CEOs of Lily and Merck and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. I’m sure they’ll welcome your detailed inquiry.

Buckle up. Here we go. Keep this in mind. These 100 conditions are ADMITTEDLY medically caused. They’ve all been investigated by mainstream researchers. But as I say, check the list with your doctor. Hold his head in your hands, if you have to, to keep his eyes focused on the pages. See what he says: