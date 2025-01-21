UPDATE: I can’t keep up with all the Executive Orders Trump signed following his Inauguration.

The situation is unprecedented. Here are some of those Orders:

The Mexican drug cartels are declared foreign terrorist organizations.

The US withdraws from the Paris Climate Accords and the World Health Organization.

Trump rescinds 78 Biden administration Executive Orders, actions, and memoranda.

He declares a national emergency at the southern border, orders the DOD to send troops to secure the border and expedite the completion of the border wall.

He shuts down the CBP One app, thereby canceling migrant appointments for entrance into the US.

He declares a national energy emergency, promoting domestic oil production.

He rolls back mandates on electric vehicles.

He grants pardons to roughly 1500 people convicted in the January 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol.

He cancels DEI policies within the federal government, declares there are only 2 sexes, and cancels mandated language on gender within the federal government.

All this is stunning…and there will be many legal challenges.

In solving the southern border crisis, and mass-deporting illegal aliens…

Two familiar pieces of nonsense will be raised in court cases against him: