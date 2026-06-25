Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. One of most prestigious research and treatment centers in America. Only the best of the best.

December 2025, Department of Justice release: “Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc. (Dana-Farber) has agreed to pay $15,000,000 to resolve allegations that, between 2014 and 2024, it violated the False Claims Act by making materially false statements and certifications related to National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants.”

Violations spread out over 10 years, and Dana-Farber supervisors didn’t catch them. And the fine was only $15 million.