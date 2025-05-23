ONE Governor of ONE state steps up to the plate and says:

“Dear Washington DC, from this moment on we don’t want any of your money.”

“We’ve figured out a way to survive without it.”

“If you keep giving it to us, we’ll return it.”

“Starting now, you won’t be able to hold the threat of canceling your money over our heads, in order to tell us what to do and not do.”

“We’re canceling that money ourselves.”

“From now on, we’ll enact whatever laws and regulations we want to.”

End of one story, beginning of another.

That’s called radical decentralization.

And if that state does, in fact, survive, other Governors will follow suit.

And when they do, you and I might not like the laws and rules some of those decentralized states enact. Ditto for some of the people who live in those states.

So they can move. Move to states they like better.

Decentralization is MAGA without absolutely relying on the federal government to solve everybody’s problems.

Suppose something like this happened in a state like Florida, after it stopped taking federal money:

A mother takes her young boy to the doctor, where the boy is vaccinated. On the way home, he stops talking. During the next 24 hours, he hides in his room, sits frozen in a chair, and doesn’t seem to recognize his parents.

Over the next two weeks, the boy undergoes a battery of “tests” to determine whether he has autism. The tests are nothing more than observations about his behavior.

Finally, the verdict is in. He has—

But wait. BOOM. The Governor of Florida has created a new entity called the MEDICAL DAMAGE COMMISSION. It supersedes the usual state medical board.

Members of the COMMISSION visit the doctor’s office, interview the boy’s parents, try to talk to the boy…and issue several rulings: