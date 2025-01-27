The Chinese have just unleashed a new AI masterpiece into the world. Called DeepSeek. (link, and link)

An aspect of this free bot (similar to ChatGPT) is anybody in the world can load it and use it and see the code and play with them and come up with their versions and inventions…so this is technology DECENTRALIZED to an enormous degree.

And this is China showing America that “China lags behind in tech” is a sheer delusion. China is forging ahead.

And its latest product, DeepSeek, is free.

What else is China going to make free to the world?

Big US tech giants are wondering and trembling. Talk about an undercut.

The US and China are in a tech war and all of a sudden China has played a winning hand.

You could say this is what a Communist government DOES to disrupt free market capitalism…except it hasn’t really done it before. Russia certainly hasn’t. And up until now, China hasn’t, either. With its huge power…