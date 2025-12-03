As my readers know, I’ve been covering the enormous scandals in Minnesota. Somalis accused of mass fraud—collecting government $$$ for fake autism centers, and other types of grift. (link; link)

I’ve also reported stunning facts about the traditional Somali practice of men mutilating the genitals of Somali girls and women. (link)

Nobody in Minnesota seems to want to talk about that. “If something is horrific, and it’s happening, let’s avoid it and pretend it doesn’t exist.” A great policy.

So I thought I’d take a look at Denmark, where the people are having a tough time with immigrants, many of them Somalis.

There are no reliable national crime figures I can find for all Somalis, but I did dig up a snapshot. It covers a narrow time period and a narrow slice of the Somali population in Denmark.

According to a Danish think-tank, Unotis, using data from Statistics Denmark: for men born in 1987—who have Somali (plus Lebanese and Syrian backgrounds), 55% have been CONVICTED of a crime in Denmark BY AGE 29.

That’s STAGGERING.

That’s a runaway express train. That’s a national emergency.

So Demark is FINALLY CRACKING DOWN. They can’t keep looking the other way.

The country is too small. The citizens and the government can’t fake it.

Here are some new rules: