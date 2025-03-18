Follow this bouncing ball. It’s fun.

Science Daily runs this headline: “Precision cancer treatment using magnet-guided, heat-activated nanoparticles”.

Wow.

This sounds big. Gets around the destruction from radiation and chemo. Precision. Guided, like tiny missiles.

Reading the report, I encounter this: “Cancer treatment has advanced significantly, focusing on targeted approaches that destroy tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue. Researchers have developed magnetic nanoparticles that can be directed to tumors using a magnet and then heated with a laser to destroy cancer cells. In mouse models, this targeted technique successfully eliminated tumors entirely.”

Wait. What?

Mouse models? I thought they were treating humans who had cancer.

Reading further, I discover the researchers ran a test, an experiment on mice. These nanoparticles wiped out tumors in the mice.

For how long with no recurrence? Two years? A year?

No. 20 days. That’s how long the monitoring was done. Who knows what happened after that? We sure don’t.

And were these mice with cancer some little critters they found in barns or San Francisco apartments?

Turns out, no. The tumors in the mice were created by injection of a cell line called Colon26. So this wasn’t even a typical mouse cancer.

What the hell happened to the “Precision cancer treatment” in the headline of the article?